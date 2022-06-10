FG Warns Independent Monitors Against Intimidating NSIP Beneficiaries





Federal government has warned Independent Monitors of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) not to intimidate or harass beneficiaries.

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq who disclosed this in her address during the flag-off event for the Onboarding Exercise for Stream 2 Independent Monitors said no intimidation of beneficiaries by an independent monitor will be accepted by the ministry.

Farouq said the independent monitors are also required to work closely with the beneficiaries.

“Any independent monitor found intimidating or harassing a beneficiary will be taken off the programme. Be informed that we have officials of the EFCC and DSS working with us on this programme, and those found culpable will be handed over to relevant authorities,” she said.

Farouq said monitors are one of the most important components of the NSIP and the ministry lays special emphasis on ensuring its programmes are closely…





Source: Leadership Newspaper