I Was Paid To Blackmail Prophet Fufeyin, Says Cameroonian Man

A Cameroonian, identified as God’s Love Meba, has admitted that he was paid to blackmail Warri-based prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin, over the case of a missing child in his church in Delta State.

In a video making the rounds on the Internet, Meba said he was paid by a South African prophet to tarnish the image of the Nigerian prophet.

He equally disclosed in the viral video that he works with people who adopt and keep children in some secret places.

Meba disclosed that the warehouse of children was being used by some pastors and politicians allegedly for ritual purposes.

Meba had earlier posted picture of a boy, who was allegedly missing from the Christ Mercy Land Church in Warri, Delta State, founded by Prophet Fufeyin.

But the Nigerian Police had dismissed the case, stating that the allegations “were inconsistent with the truth.”

Founder of Abuja-based Human Rights Radio show, popularly referred to as Brekete Family, Ahmed Isa, popularly known as Ordinary President, who was at…