Lawan Urges Striking NASS Workers To Call Off Action, Embrace Dialogue





The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged the striking workers of the National Assembly to call off their industrial action and embrace dialogue for speedy resolution of the disputes.

Lawan made the appeal at a meeting which he summoned to find a way out of the lingering issues between the parliamentary workers and the management of the National Assembly.

Workers of the National Assembly under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) had embarked on an indefinite strike action since Monday to press home their demands for payment of some allowances.

“I want to urge you, whenever we disagree, let’s try to come and sit and talk about it because when we talk, we are able to find some common grounds and solutions. I am very happy that we have been able to deal with this,” Lawan said.

In attendance at the meeting were the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Sabi Abdullahi.

Source: Leadership Newspaper