Maritime Academy Trains Staff On Improving Mgt Performance





The Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, has began a three day capacity development workshop for senior and middle level cadre officers of the academy.

The training titled, ‘Cascading performance management, achieving performance excellence’ was organised by valuebridge consulting.

Declaring the workshop opened, on Wednesday, the rector of the academy, Commodore Duja Effedua, said the aim of the workshop was to address the problem of staff performance to make job of senior Management staff in the academy easier to perform.

Effedua who was represented by director Specialised Seafarers Training, Dr. Kelvin Okonna, said the new model of performance planning taken by the management would soon be adopted nationwide.

He said, “This workshop is aimed at addressing the problem in our performance in our organization. I have a very simple role to perform and that is to declare the workshop open. I also wish the participants and the organizers a very successful workshop which is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper