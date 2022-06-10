Popoola Re-emphasises NGX Capacity To Provide Long-term Finance





The chief executive officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mr. Temi Popoola has re-emphasised the capacity of NGX in advancing sustainable development and combat climate change by fostering the growth of long-term sustainable finance.

Celebrating World Environment Day, Popoola, in a statement said, as the sustainable exchange championing Africa’s growth, NGX has a long-standing commitment to fostering the growth of long-term sustainable finance in Nigeria and across Africa.

He noted that securities exchanges are uniquely positioned at the heart of the financial industry, facilitating the effective and efficient allocation of resources for the purpose of economic growth and development, saying, the convening power of securities exchanges also positions these outstanding institutions as a driving force for change.

He pointed out that, “amidst the unfortunate loss of lives and the associated economic downturn brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global capital market offered…





Source: Leadership Newspaper