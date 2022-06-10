Presidential Primary: South-West APC Lauds Buhari, Others   





The South-West zonal leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the successful completion of the party’s special national convention and presidential primary election.

The zonal chapter of the party, through its chairman, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, said the party has been re-invented by the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s presidential flagbearer for the 2023 general elections.

While saying history was made in Nigeria and the party with the emergence of Tinubu, Kekemeke said the Northern Governors deserve commendation for their altruistic and patriotic resolute resolve to transfer presidential power to southern Nigeria.

Kekemeke said the Southern governors indeed piloted the Nigerian plane off bad weather with its imminent dangers.

According to him, “The South-West zonal executive committee wishes to express its gratitude to the entire leadership and membership of the APC in Nigeria.

“We express our…





Source: Leadership Newspaper