Social Inequality, Threat To Nigeria’s Existence – Gov Fayemi





Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has disclosed that socio-economic gap between the rich and the poor as well as the epicurean lifestyle of those in power currently threatens the corporate existence of Nigeria.

The governor also linked social inequality, poverty, and unemployment to a major menace bedevilling the country.

Speaking during a book launch yesterday in Abuja titled: ‘Media, Politics and Power in Nigeria’ authored by Emeka Nwosu, Fayemi lamented that those at the lowest ebb were unleashing mayhem.

The chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) wondered why values such as integrity, equity, honesty, and oneness no longer exist in the nation.

Fayemi who was represented by the convener of the Nigerian Agenda, Ahmed Sajoh, said: “We have not constructed shared values as members of the elite class. In the process, we have left our people also to grope in the dark with shared values.

He said values such as integrity, values such as equity, justice, fairness…





Source: Leadership Newspaper