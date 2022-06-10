Varsity Dons To Support Oil Firms’ Initiative To Advance Nigeria’s Technology Growth





Six senior lecturers occupying academic chairs endowed in Nigerian universities by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), have reiterated their commitment to strategies that would enhance collaboration between the international oil company and the academia to meet Nigeria’s technological aspirations.

At a recent 2022 Joint Review with SPDC Joint Venture Professorial Chairs and Centres of Excellence held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the professors discussed their work plans covering research, industry work experience for students in their care and schedules to meet the technological aspirations in selected gap areas.

One of the professors, Difference Ogagarue, who is the director for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC)/Shell Joint Venture Centre of Excellence in Geosciences and Petroleum Engineering at the University of Benin said: “the collaboration is envisioned to be an industry-supported centre for the training of industry-ready…





Source: Leadership Newspaper