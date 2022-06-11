2023: Competence, Capacity Should Be Placed Ahead Of Religion – el-Rufai 





The Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday, said competence, capacity and capability in terms of delivering good governance to Nigerians should be placed ahead of religion, in voting office-holders in 2023 general elections.

Speaking on the possibility of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) flying a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket in the next year’s elections on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ on Frriday night, monitored by our correspondent, el-Rufai said he doesn’t believe that the business of governance has to do with religion.

El-Rufai advised the nation to rather look for the best person for the job instead of placing religious sentiment ahead of competence.

According to him, “I think we should look for the best person for the job, the person that will get the job done, and get him to do that.”

He further stressed that he doesn’t look at people from the lens of being a Muslim or Christian.

“Some of my closest friends are Christians. Pastor…





Source: Leadership Newspaper