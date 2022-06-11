Don’t Abandon Nigeria To Those Messing It Up, Obasanjo Tells Youths





No fewer than 85 youths, drawn from across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja have benefited from tricycles distributed by the former president Olusegun Obasanjo as part of the activities to mark his 85th birthday celebration.

The tricycles, valued at N1million each, were donated through the Youths Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) and were targeted towards ensuring that unengaged youths are kept busy and self-reliant without necessarily depending on anyone for survival.

Speaking at the event tagged, ‘OBJ @85 Free Keke Programme’, Chief Obasanjo charged the Nigerian youths not to abandon the country for those messing it up, but brace up and make necessary contributions towards addressing the plethora of challenges confronting the nation.

Admonishing them to reject the famous cliché that, “youths are the leaders of tomorrow”, the former president said the youths needed to hold the firm belief…





Source: Leadership Newspaper