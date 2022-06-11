FIRS Challenges States, Embarks On Monitoring Of VAT Compliance





The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) plans to embark on a nationwide Value Added Tax (VAT) and Withholding Tax (WHT) compliance exercise from July 2022.

A public notice announcing the compliance monitoring exercise was released yesterday and signed by the FIRS executive chairman, Muhammad Nami.

According to the statement, the exercise is coming on the heels of an earlier notice by the service to commence the enforcement and recovery of unremitted tax deductions owed the federation by some states and local governments.

The VAT and Withholding Tax Compliance Monitoring exercise will involve teams of FIRS officers visiting selected taxpayers and taxable persons to review their VAT and Withholding Tax records.

