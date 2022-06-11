JUST-IN: 11 Abducted Train Passengers Regain Freedom





Eleven of the kidnapped passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna Train have been released by their abductors on Saturday.

One of the lead negotiators for their release, Malam Tukur Mamu, told LEADERSHIP that the 11 passengers were released after series of negotiations approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Recall that dare-devil armed men attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train on the night of Monday, March 28, 2022, killing about nine passengers and security men on the spot while kidnapping scores of others.

Mamu, who holds the traditional title of Dan Iya of Fika Emirate in his native Yobe State, is a popular journalist and publisher of Desert Herald newspapers in Kaduna.

According to him, those released included Jessy John, Amina Ba’aba Mohammed (Gamba), Rashida Yusuf Busari, Hannah Ajewole and Amina Jibril.

Others were Najib Mohammed Daiharu, Gaius Gambo, Hassan Aliyu, Peace A. Boy and Danjuma Sa’idu.

He told LEADERSHIP that the kidnap victims have arrived Abuja on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper