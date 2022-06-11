Ogun Sets Up Judicial Commission Of Enquiry On Land Matters





The governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the constitution of a Judicial Commission of Enquiry to review Land Allocation, Documentation and various suspected illegal land dealings in the State in recent times.

According to the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade SAN, the Commission was set up in line with the administration’s commitment to transparency in government processes, and drive to ease of doing business.

He said the governor was aware that in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business rankings (EODBR), the legal regime for registering property was a critical indicator that determines how attractive a jurisdiction is for investments.

“As such, the Governor hopes that the Commission would help uncover and redress any practices regarding land allocation and documentation in Ogun State that are harmful to investment or good social order,” the statement said.

The Judicial Commission, the statement said will be chaired…





Source: Leadership Newspaper