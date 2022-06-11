Osinbajo Is An Ideology That Has Come To Stay – Group





The umbrella body of Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has appreciated Nigerians it called patriots, soldiers and believers in the FaceOfHope’23 Project for their commitment, doggedness, zeal and passion during the campaign for vice president Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential aspiration, saying the VP remains an ideology that has come stay.

A statement signed by the Convener, of OSM, Mr. Badmus Olawale (Liberty), on behalf of the group’s National Working Committee (NWC), on Saturday, said it has been greatly fulfilling that “we identified ourselves with a cause we believe in and fearlessly walk it through despite the threats, intimidation, name calling, moneybags syndrome and other shenanigans

“We are indeed proud and very grateful to our principal, His Excellency, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo for heeding our call to serve and run for the Office of President and by extension provide us excellent leadership and direction throughout this journey. Indeed, he is our Face of Hope and we…





Source: Leadership Newspaper