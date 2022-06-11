Owo Terror Attack: Ondo Govt Cancels Democracy Day Celebration





The Ondo State government has cancelled this year’s June 12 Democracy Day celebration slated for Sunday.

The state government said its decision was a consequence of the terror attack on innocent worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, last Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The cancellation was to enable the entire people of Ondo State to mourn their loved ones who lost their lives in the horrific attack.

Recall that the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for seven days in honour of the victims of the terror attack.





Source: Leadership Newspaper