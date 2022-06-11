RTEAN Procures 2,322 Gas-powered Locally Made Vehicles 





The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), has procured 2,322 gas-powered Nigeria-built buses for its fleets in the 774 local government areas in the country.

Inaugurating the buses on Friday in Abuja, the Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, commended RTEAN for patronising indigenous auto manufacturers for its vehicles.

The NADDC DG said: “It’s very exciting to see that all the vehicles were built in Nigeria by an indigenous company.

”I hereby congratulate the Executive National Chairman of RTEAN, Alhaji Musa Maitakobi, for the commitment to buy the Nigerian built OMAA vehicles.”

He further called on all transport associations in the country to emulate the RTEAN and key into the National Gas Expansion Programme, by patronising Made-in-Nigeria Gas Powered Vehicles.

Aliyu said: “What was witnessed was a testimony to the fact that the implementation of the National Automotive Industry…





Source: Leadership Newspaper