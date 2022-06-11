The Most Expensive Restaurants In The World





ITHAA UNDERSEA – MALDIVES

Cost: $320 Per Head

Ithaa Undersea is the world’s first underwater restaurant and is located on Rangali Island in the Maldives. To dine in this restaurant, you’re looking at approximately $320 per head; but in exchange, you’ll be enjoying your food five metres below the Indian ocean. With panoramic views of the ocean, all its marine life and coral gardens.

ARAGAWA – TOKYO, JAPAN

Cost: $260 – $370 Per Head

Next up, we have Aragawa, which is located in the basement of an old office building in Tokyo, Japan. Unlike a lot of other high-end restaurants, Aragawa offers an a la carte menu instead of a tasting menu. This means the final price of the meal is totally determined by you, but it typically ranges between $260 – $370 per head.

GUY SAVOY – PARIS, FRANCE

Cost: $385 – $626 Per Head

Guy Savoy has two restaurants that bear his name, one in Las Vegas and the other in Paris, France. Although both restaurants have gained multiple Michelin stars;…





Source: Leadership Newspaper