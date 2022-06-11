Tinubu: Sanwo-Olu Has Abandoned Governance In Lagos, Says Adegboruwa





A popular Lagos-based lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has accused Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of abandoning pressing issues of governance in Lagos.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said Sanwo-Olu abdicated his constitutional responsibilities and opted to join the presidential campaign trail of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

Tinubu was declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate on Wednesday at the party’s national special convention in Abuja.

Since then, Sanwo-Olu has remained with his political godfather, Tinubu, in Abuja, following the latter on a fence-mending visitations to critical party stakeholders and his former challengers to the APC presidential ticket.

Adegboruwa, who took to his verified Facebook page on Saturday, said Lagos was facing certain challenges because of Sanwo-Olu’s absence, appealing to the governor to return to his duty post of “functional governance”.

The lawyer wrote: “Since the declaration of the presidential…





Source: Leadership Newspaper