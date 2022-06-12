2023: Nigeria Being Handed Over To Generation Of Looters—ASUU





Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned that the exclusion of best brains in Nigerian politics through high nomination forms will place Nigeria’s future in the hands of looters.

ASUU’s chairman, Universities, University of Ibadan branch, Professor Ayoola Akinwole, in the June 12 message said, “it is a strategy of handing over the country to those individuals who have looted the country in the past.

According to him, if this practice goes unchallenged, Nigerians are in for not just another regime of poor governance but that of extreme corruption and looting”.

The ASUU boss stated that it would take a Nigerian Professor who earns N416, 000 per month but saves 20 per cent of his salary over 100 years to be able to purchase the presidential nomination form of the ruling party and over 40years to buy the form of the main opposition party.

Akinwole stated that the 23 years of return of democracy had been characterised by “leadership of empty promises and dashed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper