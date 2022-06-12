Abia Has Become A Dungeon – ADC Guber Candidate





Action Democratic Party governorship candidate in next year’s election in Abia State, Chief Chibuike Jonas, has said the state has become a dungeon and laughing stock.

Jonas who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday in Umuahia at the party’s governorship primary, wondered how the residents were surviving the situation.

“The economy has almost been grounded. The roads have also have become deathtraps. Infrastructure development and service delivery are next to nothing, Unemployment is high,” he said.

He added; “These and more are some of the reasons I am offering myself to serve the state in that capacity because I have the vision and strong commitment that I will deliver.”

The candidate expressed surprise that issues such as salary arrears and non-payment of gratuity and pension still dominate general discussions in the state as if the government was broke.

He said he would not only address the challenges, but also create the enabling environment to creation employment opportunities…





Source: Leadership Newspaper