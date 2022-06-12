June 12: As A Unifier, Atiku Sacrificed For Abiola’s Victory – Mahmood





A political support group, PDP New Generation, has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s June 12 Democracy Day celebrations.

The group also hailed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, for the sacrifice he made for the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election presumably won by the late Chief MKO Abiola.

This was contained in a statement signed by the director-general of PDP New Generation group, Audu Mahmood, in Abuja on Sunday.

Mahmood said, “We can not talk about the June 12 election and the mandate of Late Chief MKO Abiola without talking about the role Atiku Abubakar played in achieving that mandate.

“It is on record that for the first time in the history of Nigeria’s democracy, a contending aspirant from the North decided to step down for a southerner to actualise his dream of becoming the President of Nigeria.

“This sacrifice made by H.E Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during the 1993 Social…





Source: Leadership Newspaper