June 12: Atiku, Tinubu, Obi To Lay Wreaths On Abiola’s Grave





The presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and other prominent Nigerians as well as pro-democracy activists will on Sunday, June 12, 202 lay wreaths in memory of acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief MKO Abiola.

Chairman of the organising committee of June 12 Democracy Day celebrations, Professor Anthony Kola, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said, “In commemoration of the anniversary of the June 12 Democracy Day, the June 12 Democracy Movement of Nigeria, convened by eminent pro-democracy compatriots in Nigeria, wishes to announce that it shall be hosting eminent Nigerians and pro-democracy activists on

Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the residence of MKO Abiola, the winner of the presidential election of June 12, 1993, who died in military incarceration for refusing to renounce the historic mandate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper