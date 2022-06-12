Nobel Prize, winner, Kremer Okays EKOEXCEL Model Of Learning





A major new study by 2019 Nobel Prize-winning economist, Professor Michael Kremer that has been published, looking at the methodology underpinning some of Nigeria’s flagship education reforms has okayed the EKOEXCEL model of learning.

The groundbreaking study into an approach to teaching, learning and school management, which first started in Kenya before arriving in Nigeria, has announced learning gains among the ‘largest ever measured in international education’.

The impact is among the greatest of any rigorously studied intervention in emerging markets. The methodology powered by NewGlobe, an education technical partner supporting visionary governments in the transformation of public education, is the same one used in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s education transformation program EKO

Excellence in Education and Learning (EKOEXCEL)

This same integrated approach to teaching and learning acclaimed by Professor Kremer was adopted by the Lagos State government to support…





Source: Leadership Newspaper