Osinbajo Attends Africa CEO Forum In Abidjan





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Sunday, departed Abuja for Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to participate alongside other leaders in the continent and beyond, at the annual summit of the Africa CEO Forum taking place from June 13 to 14, 2022.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, the Forum (organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation, an arm of the World Bank), is Africa’s largest private sector event which features conferences, debates and high-level meetings dedicated to highlighting the role of the private sector in the development of the continent.

Prof Osinbajo will join President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, other business and political leaders in the opening panel in discussing the topic “Economic Sovereignty: From Ambition to Action”.

The Vice President will also hold bi-lateral meetings with different stakeholders including United Nations SG’s Special Advocate on Inclusive Finance for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper