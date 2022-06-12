Osun Guber: PDP Group Constitutes Youth, Women Campaign Council 





A political support group, PDP New Generation, has constituted a 120-member Youth and Women Gubernatorial Campaign Council (YWGCC) for the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

The group said its decision to come up with its own campaign council was “in line with the vision and mission of the PDP New Generation in creating a platform for youth and women participation and inclusion in political activities.”

YWGCC will help the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in his campaigns for the Osun Government House ahead of the election.

A statement signed by the director general of the PDP New Generation group, Audu Mahmood, on Saturday, said the Board and Management of the organisation has approved the composition of YWGCC, which only has youths and women as members.

According to Mahmood, the principal officers of the council are Dare Akinniyi, who is the chairman of Atiku Abubakar TownHall Meetings, as the chairman…





Source: Leadership Newspaper