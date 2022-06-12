Running Mate: APC Won’t Succumb To Cheap Religious, Ethnic Sentiments – Lukman





National vice chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has punctured the argument against Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket for the 2023 presidential poll, saying the governing party will not yield to cheap religious and ethnic sentiment.

He said for Nigeria to move forward, the presidential campaigns must not reduce important debates to sentimental considerations of ethnicity and religion.

Specifically, Lukman maintained that APC will not ride on cheap sentiments of religion and ethnicity in choosing its running mate for its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement he issued yesterday titled, “Issues for APC 2023 Presidential Campaign”, the former director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) contended that the adoption of ethnicity and religious considerations in decision-making in the past did not only stall development, but has further divided Nigerians.

Lukman who was reacting to the mounting opposition…





Source: Leadership Newspaper