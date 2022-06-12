Tinubu Disowns Viral Unofficial Manifesto





Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dissociated himself from a viral document purportedly said to be his manifesto.

He expressed dismay that the document is still being circulated on social media platforms in his name in spite of the statement by the Tinubu Campaign Organisation (TCO) informing editors that “it is merely a draft proposal and suggestions on the programme he should implement, when elected in February 2023.”

In a statement issued by director, Media and Communication of his campaign organisation, Bayo Onanuga, the APC standard bearer noted that a manifesto is a more serious document.

He said that the manifesto being shared mostly via WhatsApp and Facebook is not the official campaign manifesto of the APC presidential candidate.

Onanuga stated: “The TCO hereby formally dissociates Asiwaju Tinubu from the document.

“Asiwaju Tinubu, in consultation with the party, experts in various fields and a broad section of the populace,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper