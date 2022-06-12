UK Varsity Appoints Ekweremadu Visiting Professor





The University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, has appointed a former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a Visiting Professor of Corporate Governance and International Linkages.

According to a statement by the media adviser to the former Deputy Senate President, Uche Anichukwu, he said the appointment was conveyed in a letter dated May 26, 2022 and signed by the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Andrew Hunter.

The appointment letter was presented to Ekweremadu in Abuja on Sunday by the Head of International, Lincoln Business School, Professor David Rugara, on behalf of the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the School, Dr. Craig Marsh.

The letter by Prof. Hunter reads in part: “I am delighted to inform you, on the recommendation of the Lincoln International Business School, that the Professorial Committee has agreed to confer on you the title of Visiting Professor of Corporate Governance and International Linkages from May 2022 to May 2025.

“A Visiting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper