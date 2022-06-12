When Bourdillion Roared





Over and over, I’ve heard Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu being referred to as the Lion of Bourdillion. He owns the title Jagaban, and has been the only title holder that has propelled the Jagaban title to nation wide acclaim. Jagaban means warrior leader. He was given the title by the late Emir of Borgu, his royal highness, Alhaji Halliru Dantoro III, back in 2006. May the Lord God bless Late Attahiru’s soul, for he had foresight, and perhaps a crystal ball, from which he could predict Asiwaju’s future in Nigeria’s politics.

The Lion of Bourdillion was one of the bravest champions of the pro-democracy activism that set the stage for the return of democracy to Nigeria, after the military’s sojourning of the country’s leadership. He provided a safe haven for activists who fled the country at the time of struggle.

Lion of Bourdillion? Is there an edifice that houses lions in Ikoyi? You never can tell what the rich and famous keep as pets; my curiosity queries me every now and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper