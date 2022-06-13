2023 Elections Will Be Nigeria’s Best Ever, Says Kwara REC 





The 2023 general elections will be the best exercise ever conducted in Nigeria, Kwara State Resident Electoral Commisssioner (REC), Mallam Garba Attahiru, has said.

Attahiru spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State capital on Monday at a lecture organised by the Michael Imoudu Institute For Labour Studies (MINILS) to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

The REC said that technology that will be deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commisssion (INEC) for the conduct of next year’s elections will ensure transparency of the entire process.

Attahiru hinted that the electronic transmission of election results will make it difficult for any collation officer to tamper with the original results of elections recorded at the polling units.

He said the last governorship election in Edo State showed how effective technology could be in checkmating rigging of elections.

“We have even improved on the technology deployed during the last Edo State governorship election and this will ensue…





Source: Leadership Newspaper