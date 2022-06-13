APC Stakeholders Reject Muslim/Muslim Ticket





As the search for a vice presidential candidate intensifies within the All Progressives Congress (APC), stakeholders of the party have insisted that the running to the party’s presidential flag bearer must be northern Christian.

The APC national stakeholders urged the party’s leadership to ensure national inclusion which, according to them, would help to manage the divisive tendencies and promote national unity.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, spokesman of the APC national stakeholders, Aliyu Audu, implored the governing party to narrow its search for the vice presidential candidate of the party to a Christian from the North, which he said the party has in abundance.

The stakeholders noted that just as the APC was able to ensure the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a southern Muslim as the party’s presidential candidate, the party leadership should also work towards the emergence of a Christian running from the northern part of the country.

Source: Leadership Newspaper