Igbo Presidency: Umahi Blasts Ohanaeze Ndigbo President For ‘Selling Out’





The Ebonyi State governor, Engr. David Umahi, on Sunday, accused the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, of playing politics with the clamour for Igbo Presidency in 2022.

Governor Umahi alleged that Prof. Obiozor, who ought to have been a rallying point for Igbos, rather took the path of politics against the interest of Ndigbo.

The governor spoke while addressing Ebonyi people, who received him in Abakaliki, the State capital on arrival after the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election.

The governor, who was a presidential aspirant on the platform of APC, added that he was dismayed with the attitude of political actors from South-East zone for not justifying the agitations against the marginalisation of Ndigbo.

“Prof. Obiozor could not stand for Igbo when it mattered so much, it is a very big shame, I have no confidence in him and he is no longer my President. In the comity of South-East, Ebonyi people are not regarded, I…





Source: Leadership Newspaper