Jigawa Court Sentences 2 Kidnappers To 28 Years Imprisonment





Jigawa State High Court 4 sitting in Dutse, the state capital has sentenced three kidnappers to 28 years and five months imprisonment with no option of fine.

The accused were found guilty for trespass, connivance and abducting a young girl, Fatima Abdirrahman, of Taura local government headquarter of the state.

Speaking while passing the judgement, the trial judge, Justice M.A Abubakar, said after presenting three witness by prosecuting counsel, the court was convinced beyond resemble doubt that the suspects had committed the offence.

“The suspects had committed the offence of connivance, trespass, and abduction which is contrary section 272 subsection 273 of Jigawa state penal code.

“After finding Musa Garba of Ringim local government, Isah Sule Wangara of Dutse local government and Shu’aibu Haruna of Taura local government guilty of these offences the court is hereby sentencing them to 28 years and five months imprisonment respectively,” the judge said.

Source: Leadership Newspaper