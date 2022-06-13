June 12: I Served In Abacha’s Govt Only For National Interest- Kingibe





The running mate to late Moshood Abiola in the 1993 presidential election, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, has said that he placed national interest above his own personal feelings to serve in the government of late General Sani Abacha.

He made this known to journalists in Maiduguri, Borno State, during a solidarity visit to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Sunday.

According to him, his actions were in line with the teachings of the Islamic faith, which he professed, that leadership comes from God which he accepted in good fate.

“When we think of the collective good there are times when we have to sacrifice personal interest and join hands in rebuilding society and bringing peace and harmony to our people: I have addressed this issue of why did I join Abacha’s government and so on.

“I know we won the elections on June 12, 1993, I know that injustice was done when those elections were annulled but there is always one guiding principle in my public life which is that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper