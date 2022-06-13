JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap Bishop, Wife In Oyo, Demand N50m





A Bishop of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd Oluwaseun Aderogba of Jebba Diocese in Kwara State, and his wife, were on Sunday evening kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Ogbomoso-Oyo Expressway.

The police said the couple was kidnapped while fixing their vehicke which developed a mechanical fault on a journey from Jebba, Kwara State to Yewa in Ogun State.

The incident happened around the isolated portion of the Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway.

The Bishop’s chaplain, who was with the victims, said: “We were traveling from Jebba to Oyo when it was few kilometers to Oyo our vehicle developed a fault. My Lord Bishop called the Lord Bishop of Oyo, Bishop Aladekugbe, for help.

However, before the help surfaced, some armed men surrounded them and ordered them into the bush. I was lucky I was not visible because of my black cassock, I fell flat on my belly to hide myself while they marched my Bishop and wife deep into the forest.

"Bishop Aladekugbe rose to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper