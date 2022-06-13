JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Plateau





A Catholic priest of St Anthony’s Parish, Angware community in Jos East local government area of Plateau State, Rev. James Kantoma, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the area.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Kantoma, who is also the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jos East LGA chapter, was abducted from his house in the community by the gunmen in the early hours of Monday.

The State chairman of CAN, Polycarp Lubo, describing the incident as unfortunate.

Lubo said, “Since the gunmen took the Reverend Father away, we have not heard anything either from him or the abductors up till this afternoon, This is so sad. But we are praying for him that no harm will befall him wherever he is.”

Investigation by our correspondent also revealed that some youths in the area, who were alerted on the developement, gave the gunmen a hot chase into the bush but they were shooting sporadically and eventually took the Reverend Father away.

Source: Leadership Newspaper