JUST-IN: Troops Kill Bandit, Recover AK47, Others On Kaduna-Abuja Expressway





A combined squad of the Nigerian Army and Police foiled the mission of some bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway on Monday, killing one and recovering several ammunitions.

The team were able to neutralize one and recovered one AK-47 rifle and nine of their operational motorcycles.

The incident was confirmed by the Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mohammed Jalige.

According to DSP Jalige in a statement, he said: “The dividends of the renewed vigor and purposeful synergy between the Police and the military in Kaduna State came to the fore yet again on Monday 13th June 2022 at about 0255hrs when the combined team of Police Operation Puff Adder and that of the Nigerian army Operation Thunder Strike while on routine patrol along Kaduna–Abuja highway at Sabon Sara had an encounter with armed bandits’ who were on their nefarious mission along the busy highway.

“The marauding armed bandits were intercepted at the above mentioned…





Source: Leadership Newspaper