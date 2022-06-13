Labour Party Working Towards Merging With NNPP – Dr Tanko





There are plans to bring together the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to help strengthen national spread and to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Spokesman, National Consultative Forum (NCF) and Labour Party, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, disclosed this in an interview on Arise News.

When he was asked to confirm if there were plans to bring together Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP to work together to defeat the ruling APC in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Tanko said that he cannot say categorically that they have concluded on merging the two parties, however, they were working very seriously on the merger.

According to Tanko, merging the two parties was an idea they have already seen on ground, and they felt that the Labour Party’s flag bearer, Peter Obi, who is very much grounded in the Southern part of the country needs to work together with other people who are also very grounded in the Northern part of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper