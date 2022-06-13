NDLEA Arrests Suspects, Seizes US, Dubai-bound Drugs At Lagos Airport





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a Nigeria-based Congolese, Kandigu Kadi and a Nigerian, Makowulu Ebuka Anthony, at the NAHCO and SAHCO export sheds of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos for attempting to export controlled and illicit drugs to the United States of America and Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

While Kandigu was arrested on Tuesday 31st May at the NAHCO export shed for attempting to export 2.100kilograms of pentazocine injection, Makowulu was nabbed on Friday 3rd June in connection with attempt to export parcels of cannabis sativa concealed in cereals packs to Dubai through the SAHCO cargo shed.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said investigations revealed that the pentazocine consignment was being sent to Kinshasa, Congo, while a similar package containing 200 bottles of pentazocine injection intercepted a week earlier at the airport was heading to the US.

Source: Leadership Newspaper