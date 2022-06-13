Nigeria’s Arabic Musicians To Display Musical Talents In Kano





In what seems to be a step towards reviving the Arabic language and its usage in Nigeria, the Taqafah Organisation in conjunction with Arabic Development Centre in Nigeria is planning to widen the scope of young talented Nigerians versatile in Arabic language to groom them and allow them to contest globally.

Making the disclosure yesterday during the display of Arabic songs by some young talented Nigerians both male and female who converged on the Kannywood Centre Kabuga quarters in Gwale local government area of Kano State, the coordinator of the programme, Prof Mohammed Awal Sa’ad, said the Arabic musicians were drawn from different parts of the country.

“Most of the participants came from various states across the federation like Borno, Jigawa, Kwara, Sokoto, and Kano, the host state to interface, work together towards the attainment of target objectives.

Saad said the main aim of bringing the heads of Arabic Professional Musicians is to identify among them those who can…





Source: Leadership Newspaper