Police Arrest Suppliers Of Foodstuffs To Kidnappers In Adamawa





The Adamawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested three hunters in connection with the supply of foodstuffs to kidnappers in Fufore and Girei local government areas of the state.

The suspects, Auwal Mohammed, 28, Isah Umaru, 40 and Rabiu Mohammed, 19, were arrested following an intelligence report.

The police during the operation recovered locally made pistols, TVS motorcycles, food items, mats, ropes used in tying their victims.

The suspects were apprehended on the 9th June, 2022, according to a statement by PPRO, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, and made available, to reporters.

Nguroje added that the suspects were part of the gang terrorising Girei, Daware, Pariya villages in Girei and Fufore LGAs.

He said, “all members of the hunters’ association attached to Tambajam and Tsigire villages of Fufore and Song LGAs are collaborators of the nefarious kidnapping activities going on in that axis”, Nguroje added.

He stated that the suspects betrayed the trust reposed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper