‘Policy Decisions Must Consider People Most Impacted’





To address the challenges the world faces in a meaningful way, policy decisions must consider people most affected, Senior Vice President, External Affairs of Philip Morris International (PMI), Gregoire Verdeaux, has said.

Speaking, yesterday, in Lausanne, Switzerland, during the formal presentation of a new international survey, which looks at attitudes towards harm reduction, Verdeaux harped on the need to bring relevant parties to the table.

“If we are to address the challenges we face as a society in a meaningful and expeditious way, a more balanced and inclusive approach is required.

“This includes policy decisions that consider first and foremost the people who are most impacted—ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are met—and then bringing all relevant parties to the table, including subject matter experts, private companies, civil society leaders, and others who can contribute to solving the issues at hand.”

According to the research, which…





Source: Leadership Newspaper