2023: Moghalu Quits ADC After Losing Presidential Ticket





A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of NIgeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has resigned from the African Democratic Party (ADC) after losing the party’s presidential ticket.

Announcing his decision in a letter dated Monday, June 13, he said inducements appeared to have played more important roles in determining the outcome of the presidential primary than loyalty to the party.

Moghalu had, in his letter of resignation, which he addressed to the national chairman of the party, Chief Okay Nwosu, blamed his exit on what he described as poor conduct of the presidential primary.

He lost the party’s ticket to Dumebi Kachikwu, a younger brother to a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.

He wrote: “I am writing to hand in my resignation from my membership of the African Democratic Congress, effective immediately. I have resigned because the process and conduct of the party’s presidential primary on June 8, 2022 at Abeokuta revealed a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper