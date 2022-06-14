Activist Wins Labour Party Gubernatorial Ticket In Jigawa





Former secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress in the Northwest Comrade Tsoho Garba has won the Labour Party gubernatorial ticket for Jigawa State.

Garba, who was also a former chairman Nigeria Union of Pensioners, contested the ticket as a consensus candidate and emerged flag bearer through affirmation by delegates.

In his acceptance speech, Garba promised to prioritise workers’ welfare and provide them with an enabling environment for effective public service delivery.

He said when “you provide an enabling working environment, teachers will impact quality education to children, doctors will provide quality services, extension workers will give good technical advice to farmers as well as all other civil servants.

“I am optimistic that a functional civil service institution will help in delivering government policies and programs that will improve the economic and social life of the electorate.

“ I am very much aware of the acute shortage of teachers in Jigawa state schools,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper