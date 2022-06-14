BREAKING: Kidnapped Kwara Anglican Bishop, Wife, Driver Regain Freedom





The Bishop of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Jebba Diocese, Kwara State, Bishop Oluwaseun Aderogba, his wife and driver have been released from kidnappers’ den after 48 hours in captivity.

This news was broken to the Anglican Television, ACNNTV, by the Bishop of Omu-Aran Diocese, Rt. Rev. Festus Sobanke and confirmed by the General Secretary of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Venerable Paul Dajur.

They were kidnappers on Ogbomoso-Oyo Expressway in Oyo State after thier vehicle broke down on Sunday.

LEADERSHIP gathered the trio have been taken hospital for medical attention.

Source: Leadership Newspaper