Delegate System Denied Lawmakers 2023 Return Tickets, Gbajabiamila Laments





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed displeasure over the indirect mode of primary election adopted by political parties in choosing their candidates for 2023 elections.

The speaker in his welcome remarks at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, said delegate system of primary election deprived many of his colleagues from securing their return tickets to the parliament.

Gbajabiamila faulted the delegate system of election, saying it was a wrong mode.

The House had in April proceeded on Easter and Sallah holidays.

It was to resume early in May but later postponed the resumption to enable members to partake in thier party primaries to pick candidates for the 2023 elections.

Gbajabiamila, who in his speech shortly before the House adjourned in honour of a deceased member from Akwa Ibom State, late Hon. Bassy Ekpenyong, said that many lawmakers were not given a fair shot in the primaries.

He also urged the affected lawmakers to put the issue behind…





Source: Leadership Newspaper