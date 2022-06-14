Economic Development: Osinbajo Canvasses More African-Global Community Collaboration





Africa’s developmental aspirations can be actualised by deepening cooperation and collaboration with the rest of the world, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN). But the imperative of Africa’s economic sovereignty also exists as there are areas where public and private sector leaders must continue to strive for it.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday at the opening panel of the ongoing Africa CEO Forum holding in the Ivorian city of Abidjan. The panel was themed: “Economic Sovereignty: From Ambition to Action.”

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the vice president who had arrived in Ivory Coast last night was welcomed at the Felix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport by the Prime Minister of Cote d’Ivoire, Mr Patrick Achi.

Other speakers at the opening panel were, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana; the managing director of the International Finance Corporation, Mr Makhtar Diop; the Governor of the Kenyan Central Bank, Dr Patrick Njoroge; the CEO…





Source: Leadership Newspaper