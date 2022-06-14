Ending Child Labour





The menace of child labour is assuming an alarming proportion in Nigeria. Experts warn that if the situation is not controlled soon, it may have massive implication in the near future. It will self-defeatist for the authorities to fold hands and assume that the problem will go away on its own.

The United Nations has estimated that if there are no mitigation strategies set in place, number of children engaged in child labour in Nigeria could increase by 8.9 million at the end of 2022, as a result of higher rate of poverty and increased vulnerability.

In Nigeria, several children are forced to make a living on the streets. This they do by presumably assisting their parents or guardians, either as street hawkers or beggars, while others are sent away as domestic servants. There are those children employed to work in industries too. The most common industries that employ children in Nigeria are cocoa farming, gold mining, sediment sifting, street peddling and domestic…







Source: Leadership Newspaper