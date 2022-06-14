Gov Bala Urges Peaceful Co-existence In Bauchi





Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi has enjoined people of the state irrespective of religious differences to continue to offer prayers in mosques, churches and elsewhere for peaceful and harmonious co-existence, and well-being of the generality of people.

The governor, who noted with concern the recent uprisings in Gudum, Warji and Yelwa, explained that there would be no meaningful development as social interactions ceased to exist in an atmosphere of rancour, skirmishes or brigandage.

Mohammed was addressing members of Hilaguz Zikir Association of Nigeria who from within and outside the state yesterday converged in Bauchi to offer prayers for peaceful co-existence in the state and the country at large, saying peace is prerequisite for any meaningful development globally.

Represented by the commissioner for religious affairs, Hon. Umar Babayo Kesa, the governor thanked the Zakirai Mallams of the Tijjaniyya for their unrelenting prayers to the government and people of the state,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper