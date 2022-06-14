ICPC Arraigns Abba Kyari Impersonator Over N4.5m Job Scam





The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), has arraigned a business woman, Ramat Mercy Mba, who was impersonating the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, for allegedly defrauding job seekers of N4.5 million.

The ICPC, in a five-count charge, accused Mba of demanding and receiving N2million from one Chimezie Akpata Terry and another N1.5million from one Susan Jumai Daniel, in exchange for non-existing employments into government agencies, contrary to Section 13 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under Section 68 of the same Act.

Counsel to ICPC, Mashkur Salisu, told the court that Mba committed the offence sometime in 2020 when she collected N4.5 million from several job seekers promising to secure jobs for them with ICPC and National Air Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said Mba, who was docked before Justice Ibrahim Mohammed of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper